The biggest epic action movie in India is all set for the preproduction. Shooting commences soon.



Reportedly, Atman #SilambarasanTR is undergoing big transformation for this movie in London.. #STR48 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Atman #SilambarasanTR #RKFI56_STR48… https://t.co/2OgA5IHLQR