സാക്ഷി ധോണിക്കൊപ്പം വിജയം ആഘോഷിച്ച് വിഘ്നേഷ്; തുള്ളിച്ചാടി വരലക്ഷ്മി

Celebration is still going on even at 5 am in the morning 😁 what a match and what a win !! 💛

And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro😘#lifetime #memories #csk #win #whistlepodu #YelloveArmy #CSKvGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/933EuCfCGb