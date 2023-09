എഎസ്ഐ ജോർജായി മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ അഴിഞ്ഞാട്ടം; ‘കണ്ണൂർ സ്ക്വാഡ്’ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#KannurSquad is definitely a good watch from theaters especially from the faizabadh scenes in the second half.. 👌🏻



Keeping the momentum in between the scenes by director #RobyVargheseRaj was the point of success..



Another director brilliance is giving the driving seat for… pic.twitter.com/DiDImkrf4F — Unni Rajendran (@unnirajendran_) September 28, 2023

#KannurSquad Review :



The first half sets the tone of the film by introducing the squad following up with a gruesome crime story. A commercially packed second half which elevates the viewing experience and ends as a clean tribute to the police force. #Mammookka & his squad is… pic.twitter.com/VafHnba2JK — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) September 28, 2023

#KannurSquad :



Decent First Half Followed By A Brilliant Second Half.

Dream Debut For #Roby Supported By Killer BGM , DOP And Top Notch Performances 🔥

Another Winner For @MKampanyOffl 👏 pic.twitter.com/g9czIMTFss — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) September 28, 2023