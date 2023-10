അഭിമുഖത്തിനിടെ യുവാവിനെ തല്ലിയ സംഭവം; പ്രതികരിച്ച് നടി ലക്ഷ്മി മഞ്ജു

That's what happens when you casually stroll into my masterpiece! Remember, I'm not just an artist, I'm also a professional 'frame-thrower.' 😄 Hehehe! 😜📸

Violence is never the answer BUT. #LakshmiManchu #Duurrrr #GoBehindTheCameraDude #Basic #LakshmiUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/O65ghph8y3