‘എഐ അല്ല, ഇത് ഒറിജിനൽ രജനി’; തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് തലൈവർ തരംഗം; വിഡിയോ

Get ready to experience the fiercely intense of #Thalaivar170 at #Trivandrum when #Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth sir arrived after finishing his shoot on Day -2.🔥#Trivandrum #HighVoltage #Thalaivar 🔥🔥🔥🚀🥳🥳 #ThalaivarFans na Summa Va... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SvTEz1zii6