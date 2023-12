"I FELL IN LOVE WITH HIM" ❤️



"We have only one PRITHVIRAJ in the entire INDIA. He directed the Biggest Blockbuster and is the SUPERSTAR "



Darling Prabhas about Prithvi !!❤️❤️#PrithvirajSukumaran #Prabhas #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #PrashanthNeel #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/Me2ka3UjWp