I Can not blv that we have lost such a Nationalist Actress.#PoonamPandey died of #CervicalCancer.

Few days back during #maldeves row she had cancelled all her shoots in Maldeves.



RIP

Om Shanti 🙏

पूनम पांडे#BoycottZerodha #PaytmPaymentsBank pic.twitter.com/ozlsj5ec9s