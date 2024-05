#GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil [#ABRatings - 3.25/5]



- Good First half followed by a bit of lag in second half

- Prithviraj & Basil Joseph Combo was👌😀

- The comedies have worked well in the First half🤝

- Second half could have staged better !!

- There are few theatrical moments…