#HrudayahariyayaPranayakadha



Nice First Half 👌🏻 Comedies are working well, Sudheesh is the Show Stealer 😅👏🏻👏🏻



First half’s story telling is a blend of three different time zones and excited to see how everything ties together in the second half. #SSHP #SuSuHPK pic.twitter.com/0Ax1B4E0bs