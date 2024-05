#GuruvayoorambalaNadayil Sold more than 154 k Tickets in #Bookmyshow on Day 1 (16 May)



Day 1 Collection expected in range of 3.5-3.75cr from Kerala and WW 7 cr approx.



2nd Highest for #Prithviraj in 2024 and

Biggest opening for #BasilJoseph .#VipinDas #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/OrLL267xd8