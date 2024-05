MASS welcome for #KaniKusruti

In Kochi



A proud moment not only for the Indian film industry but for the Malayalam film industry



This is really HUGE 🔥🔥🔥🔥Congratulations for winning the grand prix at Cannes, team #AllWeImagineAsLight#PayalKapadia #DivyaPrabha… pic.twitter.com/QnkkN2cA7n