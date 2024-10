AFTER 'HANU-MAN', IT'S 'MAHAKALI'... PRASANTH VARMA - RKD STUDIOS ANNOUNCE THEIR FIRST PROJECT... #HanuMan director #PrasanthVarma and #RKDStudios join forces... Announce their first collaboration: #Mahakali... ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO...



The most ferocious superhero to emerge from… pic.twitter.com/FxsgTQ2eVJ