#Jayapandi, A Die hard fan from Madurai meet his idol @Mohanlal today at #L360 Location 😍❤️



He started Tamilnadu Fans Association in the year 1988..!!



He shared these notice posters with me almost 8 Years ago during Pulimurugan days ❤️❤️#Mohanlal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/4zcTnFSSPC