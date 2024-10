The VETTAIYAN 🕶️ team gathers at the thanksgiving meet to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the film and traveled throughout this journey. ✨ #VettaiyanRunningSuccessfully 🕶️ in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan… pic.twitter.com/SodW1C9FQ2