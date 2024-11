🗣️ Nag Ashwin : "When i went to Chennai to narrate Mahanati, he said he can't do a telugu film because of the language problem and that he doesn't think he can do that role. After 6 years, I'm here to celebrate his hatrick blockbuster in Telugu"#DulquerSalmaan #LuckyBaskhar pic.twitter.com/RJ7Fqw0mYU