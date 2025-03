#Empuraan presales Day 1 Kerala report 8.13 Crores 🙏(2542 shows)

Occupancy - 70% 🔥



Around 1000 shows more to come & look like #Leo Kerala day 1 will be done and dusted from pre-sales alone 🙏



$2M from overseas & 27 Crores Globally 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRpgTcKGWp