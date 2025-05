140 Crores from GULF ALONE in the last 45 days 😱🥵🙏



In the last 45 days, Lalettan’s films have earned approx. ₹140 crore in gross collections and drawn around 15 lakh footfalls to GCC theatres 🔥



Mohanlal is celebrating the historic success of Empuraan and Thudarum in his… pic.twitter.com/DpqZaNtMw5