#DetectiveUjjwalan A neat thriller with right amout of humour, marking an impressive debut for the directors Indraneel and Rahul . The suspinse elements keeps you guessing unti the very end.. Dhyan delivers a solid performance alongside a talented cast. pic.twitter.com/4m0CpKdGQy — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 23, 2025

#DetectiveUjjwalan is a decent one-time watch. Starts strong but slips into the usual serial killer film template with a predictable ending. Keep expectations low & you won’t be disappointed. Don’t miss the post-credit scene! #DetectiveUjjwalanreview pic.twitter.com/K583y6mez7 — Jesty Sunny (@jestysunny) May 23, 2025