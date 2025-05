#Narivetta – A hard-hitting and emotional drama that leaves a strong impact.

The first half is decent &the second half is gripping and powerful. The climax is intense and beautifully done. 👏 #TovinoThomas delivers a solid performance 🔥🔥 The single-shot fight scene between… pic.twitter.com/XXxc6Z2ivk — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) May 23, 2025

#Narivetta



A masterpiece by Anuraj Manohar with an absolute tovino performance!🔥



An intense dramatical thriller that makes the audience at the edge of their seats !@JxBe was damn fire!🔥



Another winner 🏆🔥 #TovinoThomas pic.twitter.com/GnUO405lHS — Amina (@amnakhaleej) May 23, 2025

#Narivetta



A solid story based on true incident and slow paced screenplay.. excellent performance from Tovino. First Half > second Half . Last 20 mins was 💥 technically so brilliant..



Overall a Good movie !! pic.twitter.com/r1Azbn8HBd — Donald (@Donald_Offcl) May 23, 2025