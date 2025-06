CONFIRMED: The biggest @ssrajamouli has re-defined himself not just as a #Telugu Filmmaker but as a Global Icon#Rajamouli has a Cameo(Adventurer) in #DeathStranding2OnTheBeach@ssk1122 is featured as Adventurer's son#KojimaProductions @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN pic.twitter.com/3bnlkdgc2R pic.twitter.com/F2uS9P3GX6