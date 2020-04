ഗുരുവായൂർ കണ്ണന് ദിവ്യ ഉണ്ണിയുടെ നൃത്താർച്ചന; അതിമനോഹരമെന്ന് ആരാധകർ

View this post on Instagram

As dancers we thrive on spiritual energy. Temples always uplift and inspire us to dive deeper into our dance realm . The #lockdown and #stayinghome to #eradicatecovid19 has definitely stopped us from many things including #templevisit . But it has also enabled us to #lookdeepwithin and find that #divinepresence that #connectsoursoul to the #supremebeing . I feel we are getting re #trained to #transcend #thefivesenses and mentally #connectandsurrender My humble tribute on this international dance day. Thank you Vidushi Bhagyalakshmi Guruvayoor @bhagya_92 for such soulful singing The original version of this song is by the one and only Dasettan #drkjyesudas Lyrics-K L Sreekumar Music-Perumbavoor G Ravindranath #heartfully #divyaaunni #bharatanatyam #guruvayoor