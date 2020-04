'നർത്തകർക്കു പറക്കാൻ ചിറകുകൾ എന്തിന്?'; ലോകനൃത്തദിനത്തിൽ ചുവടുകളുമായി താരങ്ങൾ

View this post on Instagram

SHOBANA ARCHIVES : Video 3 Full link in Bio ......... I have been asked this question so many times about what the the most important thing for a dancer is ? So let me start by saying , there is no ONE super quality that will catapult you to success. A complete understanding of what you are performing to is necessary, be it the music, the lyrics , the poet and his mood at that period. Even the language and the prosody – in the rhythm, it is the appropriation of the meter, the correct pronunciation of the lyrics – the suitability of the ragam sometimes , now THAT I don’t know if you can box the ragams ! So if its cumbersome to get into the above , I suggest being one with the music .............