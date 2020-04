'ഇത് വേദനിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിയോഗം'; ഇർഫാൻ ഖാന് യാത്രമൊഴി ചൊല്ലി സംഗീതലോകം

View this post on Instagram

I never got a chance to meet you, but I always was enamoured by your personality, talent and your philosophy of life. Every character you played, every interview you gave only showed how grounded, humble, hardworking and emotional a person you were. You battled like a warrior with cancer and millions prayed for you to be well. But God has his plans. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan Thank you for for the memorable cinema you gave us to cherish forever. Gone too soon.