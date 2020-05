'ഡാഡി ഇല്ലായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ ഞാൻ എന്താകുമായിരുന്നെന്ന് ഓർക്കാൻ വയ്യ'; ഉള്ളുലയ്ക്കുന്ന കുറിപ്പുമയി രഞ്ജിനി ജോസ്

View this post on Instagram

My man for life :) my constant travel companion, my energy, my calm (when I storm), my mentor, my white flag of peace and my most handsome😘 I don't know what I'd have been today without you. I do all the rubbish, you watch everything silently and then when things don't go the way I thought it would, you give me a five minute talk in the calmest way possible that makes absolute sense and I wonder "oh no, what have I done". Hence I really don't know what would've been of me if not for you. You're the peace to a home that's exploding of noise with just two other people in it(me and mom 😂😂😂). And today is the most peaceful birthday I can wish you. Hope the other side of this lockdown sees us both pack our bags and set off to our journeys as we have always done. Coz no travel is complete without you dadda. I love you so much i can't explain. Wishing you peace, happiness and health. And your girl's here to make sure that wish is complete in every way❣️