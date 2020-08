‘അവനൊപ്പമുള്ള എന്റെ ആദ്യ ചിത്രം’; കുഞ്ഞതിഥിയെ പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തി കൈലാസ് മേനോൻ

View this post on Instagram

First pic with my love. We’ve named him Samanyu Rudra (സമന്യു രുദ്ര) ❤️ Both Samanyu & Rudra are names of Lord Shiva. Samanyu means ‘Having the same mind’ Rudra means ‘The destroyer of misery & evil’ PS: His mom is a big time Shiva devotee 😊