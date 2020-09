'ഇതു പാടിയാലേ അവൾ ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കൂ'; കുഞ്ഞനുജത്തിയുടെ ആ വാശി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി അഹാന കൃഷ്ണ

View this post on Instagram

When Hansu was a baby ( few months old ) , she would eat food only if I sang this song. Since singing every day for every meal wasn’t quite okay with a 10 year old me , we recorded an audio of me singing this song on dad’s mobile and we would play it every time Hansu had to be given food. And she would happily listen to the song and eat food. This beautiful memory makes “Chaanjaadi Aadi” one of my most closest-to-heart songs ❤️ Made this song with @77justinjames .. my super enthusiastic music buddy ❤️ Music Arranged , Programmed & Produced by @77justinjames 💫 Music Mixed & Mastered by @deepaksr.productions 💫 Full Video is on the Channel. Here’s a little snippet. Tell me how you like it. Link in Bio and All over Story 🌹 #ChaanjaadiAadi 💫