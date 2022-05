യുദ്ധത്തിൽ കാലുകള്‍ നഷ്ടമായി, ഭർത്താവിന്റെ മാറോടണഞ്ഞ് യുവതിയുടെ നൃത്തം, കണ്ണീരണിയിച്ച് വിഡിയോ

❤️🇺🇦 Very special lovestory.

A nurse from Lysychansk, who has lost both legs on a russian mine, got married in Lviv. On March 27, Victor and Oksana were coming back home, when a russian mine exploded. The man was not injured, but Oksana's both legs were torn off by the explosion. pic.twitter.com/X1AQNwKwyu