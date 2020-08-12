കൊച്ചി∙ ഡോളർ കരുത്താർജിക്കുന്നതോടെ സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും ഇടിവ്. ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 100 രൂപയും പവന് 800 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞു. പവന് 42,000 രൂപ വരെയെത്തിയ സ്വർണവില 40,800 രൂപയായി കുറഞ്ഞു. 5,250 രൂപയിൽ നിന്ന് ഒരു ഗ്രാമിന്റെ വില 5,100 രൂപയിലേക്കുമെത്തി. കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം ഗ്രാമിന് 50 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിൽ ട്രോയ് ഔൺസിന് (31.1 ഗ്രാം തങ്കം) വില 1,985 ഡോളർ നിലവാരത്തിലേക്ക് ഇടിഞ്ഞതാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്തും വില കുറയാൻ കാരണം.
സ്വർണവിലയിൽ ഇടിവ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
COVID-19: 1,212 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 880 recover
-
59 inmates of Poojappura Jail test positive for COVID-19
-
Import of holy books from the UAE. Customs seeks details from State Protocol Officer
-
Kerala reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, official toll at 125
-
Kerala Assembly session to be held for a day on August 24