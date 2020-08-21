തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ കൈത്തറി മേഖലയ്ക്കു നൽകാനുള്ള കുടിശികയിൽ 41 കോടി രൂപ സർക്കാർ അനുവദിച്ചു. സൗജന്യ കൈത്തറി സ്കൂൾ യൂണിഫോം കൂലി ഇനത്തിൽ 30 കോടിയും ഉൽപാദന ആനുകൂല്യമായി 4.2 കോടിയും റിബേറ്റ് ഇനത്തിൽ 6.8 കോടിയുമാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബർ മുതൽ മാർച്ച് വരെയുള്ള കൂലിയാണു നൽകിയത്. തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ട് വഴി തുക കൈമാറും.
കൈത്തറി: 41 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
