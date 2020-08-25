News
അശ്വിനി ഭാട്ടിയ എസ്ബിഐ എംഡി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ അശ്വിനി ഭാട്ടിയ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ(എസ്ബിഐ) മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു.2022 മേയ് 31വരെയാണ് കാലാവധി. എസ്ബിഐ ഫണ്ട് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡ് എംഡിയായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. 
