സർക്കാർ വൈദ്യുത എസ്‌യുവി വാങ്ങുന്നു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ വൈദ്യുതവാഹന പ്രോത്സാഹനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സർക്കാർ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള എനർജി എഫിഷ്യൻസി സർവീസസ് ലിമിറ്റഡ് ടാറ്റയുടെയും ഹ്യുണ്ടായിയുടെയും ഇലക്ട്രിക് എസ്‌യുവികൾ വാങ്ങുന്നു. 150 നെക്സോൺ ഇവിയും 100 കോനയുമാണ് വാങ്ങുക. സർക്കാർ ഉപയോഗത്തിനായാണിത്.
