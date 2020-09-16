തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ തായ്വാന്റെ പുതിയ ആഡംബര വിമാനക്കമ്പനി സ്റ്റാർലക്സ് കാർഗോ വിഭാഗത്തിന് കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രാജ്യാന്തര ഐടി കമ്പനിയായ ഐബിഎസിന്റെ ഐ കാർഗോ സോഫ്റ്റ്വെയർ. സെയിൽസ്, എയർലൈൻ ഓപ്പറേഷൻസ്, മെയിൽ, റവന്യു അക്കൗണ്ടിങ്, ഡേറ്റ ശേഖരണം, പോർട്ടൽ സർവീസ് തുടങ്ങി ചരക്കു നീക്കത്തിന് ആവശ്യമായ എല്ലാ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളും ഒറ്റ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിൽ ലഭിക്കും.
ഐബിഎസ് സോഫ്റ്റ്വെയർ സ്റ്റാർലക്സിന്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
