കൊച്ചി∙ റീട്ടെയിൽ ബ്രോക്കിങ് സ്ഥാപനം ഏയ്ഞ്ചൽ ബ്രോക്കിങ്ങിന്റെ ഐപിഒ 22 മുതൽ 24 വരെ നടത്തും. 10 രൂപ മുഖവിലയുളള ഓഹരികളുടെ പ്രൈസ് ബാൻഡ് 305 രൂപ മുതൽ 306 രൂപ വരെയാണ്. കുറഞ്ഞത് 49 ഓഹരികൾക്കായും തുടർന്ന് അതിന്റെ ഗുണിതങ്ങളായും അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. 600 കോടി രൂപ വരെ സമാഹരിക്കാനാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം.
ഏയ്ഞ്ചൽ ബ്രോക്കിങ് ഐപിഒ 22 മുതൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala: Flash flood alert in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam & Idukki districts
-
NIA busts Al-Qaeda terror module, nabs 9 from Kerala, Bengal for plot to 'attack vital installations'
-
CPM to face Oppn protests to 'overthrow' govt head-on
-
Parliament's Monsoon session likely to be cut short as COVID-19 cases rise among MPs
-
I recommended Chandy as next CM in 2004, reveals AK Antony