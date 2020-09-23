കൊച്ചി∙ റിലയൻസ് ജിയോ പോസ്റ്റ്പെയ്ഡ് മൊബൈൽ സേവനരംഗത്തും മൽസരത്തിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നു. ജിയോ പോസ്റ്റ്പെയ്ഡ് പ്ലസ് സേവനം നാളെ മുതൽ ലഭ്യമാകും. നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സ്, ആമസോൺ പ്രൈം & ഡിസ്നി + ഹോട്ട്സ്റ്റാർ സൗജന്യ സബ്സ്ക്രിപ്ഷൻ, ഫാമിലി കണക്ഷൻ പ്ലാൻ, 500 ജിബി വരെ ഡേറ്റ റോളോവർ, വിദേശ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് ഇൻ-ഫ്ലൈറ്റ് കണക്റ്റിവിറ്റി, യുഎസിലും യുഎഇയിലും സൗജന്യ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ റോമിങ് തുടങ്ങിയ സൗകര്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്.399 രൂപ മുതൽ 1499 രൂപ വരെയുള്ള പ്ലാനുകളുണ്ട്.
പോസ്റ്റ്പെയ്ഡ് പ്ലസ് പ്ലാനുകളുമായി ജിയോ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
