മുംബൈ∙ റിലയൻസ് റീട്ടെയ്ലിൽ പ്രമുഖ ആഗോള നിക്ഷേപ സ്ഥാപനമായ കെകെആർ 5500 കോടി രൂപ നിക്ഷേപിക്കും. 1.28% ഓഹരിയാണു കെകെആറിനു ലഭിക്കുക. കെകെആർ ഈ വർഷം ആദ്യം റിലയൻസിന്റെ ജിയോ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിൽ 11,367 കോടി രൂപ നിക്ഷേപിച്ചിരുന്നു.
റിലയൻസ് റീട്ടെയ്ലിൽ 5500 കോടി നിക്ഷേപം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
COVID-19: Kerala records highest single-day spike of 6,477 cases on Friday
-
SP Balasubrahmanyam is history, the legend of SPB lives on
-
Tribute | The intense, lingering ouvre of SPB
-
Tribute to SPB | A 'voice artiste' and mass entertainer who has a song for every life moment
-
CBI begins probe into Life Mission's financial dealings with Dubai-based Red Crescent