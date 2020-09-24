News
റിലയൻസ് റീട്ടെയ്‌ലിൽ 5500 കോടി നിക്ഷേപം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ റിലയൻസ് റീട്ടെയ്‌ലിൽ പ്രമുഖ ആഗോള നിക്ഷേപ സ്ഥാപനമായ കെകെആർ 5500 കോടി രൂപ നിക്ഷേപിക്കും. 1.28% ഓഹരിയാണു കെകെആറിനു ലഭിക്കുക. കെ‌കെ‌ആർ ഈ വർഷം ആദ്യം റിലയൻസിന്റെ ജിയോ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമിൽ 11,367 കോടി രൂപ നിക്ഷേപിച്ചിരുന്നു.
