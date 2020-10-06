News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ഔഡി ക്യു2 ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ ജർമൻ ആഡംബര കാർ നിർമാതാവായ ഔഡിയുടെ ക്യു2 മോഡൽ ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തുന്നു.  2 ലക്ഷം രൂപ നൽകി www.audi.in വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിലൂടെയോ ഡീലർമാരിലൂടെയോ ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം. 2 ലീറ്റർ ടിഎഫ്എസ്‌ഐ ക്വാട്രോ എൻജിനാണ് കരുത്തു പകരുന്നത്.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA