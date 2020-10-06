കൊച്ചി∙ ജർമൻ ആഡംബര കാർ നിർമാതാവായ ഔഡിയുടെ ക്യു2 മോഡൽ ഇന്ത്യയിലെത്തുന്നു. 2 ലക്ഷം രൂപ നൽകി www.audi.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിലൂടെയോ ഡീലർമാരിലൂടെയോ ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം. 2 ലീറ്റർ ടിഎഫ്എസ്ഐ ക്വാട്രോ എൻജിനാണ് കരുത്തു പകരുന്നത്.
ഔഡി ക്യു2 ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
