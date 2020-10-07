തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ രൂപീകരിച്ച 2019 നവംബർ മുതൽ മാർച്ച് വരെയുള്ള കാലയളവിൽ കേരള ബാങ്ക് 374.75 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ലാഭം നേടിയതായി മന്ത്രി കടകംപള്ളി സുരേന്ദ്രൻ. 2019-20 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തിൽ ആകെ ബിസിനസ് 101194 കോടി രൂപയാണ്. സംസ്ഥാന സഹകരണ ബാങ്കും 13 ജില്ലാ സഹകരണ ബാങ്കുകളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ലയന സമയത്തു സഞ്ചിത നഷ്ടം 1150.75 കോടിയായിരുന്നു. 4 മാസത്തിനകം ഇത് 776 കോടിയായി കുറയ്ക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നും മന്ത്രി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.
കേരള ബാങ്കിന് 374.75 കോടി ലാഭം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
