ലണ്ടൻ∙മെംബർ ഓഫ് ദി ഓർഡർ ഓഫ് ദ് ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് എംപയർ (എംബിഇ) ബഹുമതിക്ക് ബ്രിട്ടനിലെ വ്യവസായിയായ ജേക്കബ് തുണ്ടിൽ അർഹനായി. രാജ്യാന്തര വാണിജ്യ, കയറ്റുമതി മേഖലയ്ക്ക് നൽകുന്ന സംഭാവനകൾ പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് രാജ്ഞിയുടെ അംഗീകാരം. നാളീകേരം അധിഷ്ഠിതമായ ജൈവ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഉൽപാദകരായ കോകോഫിനയുടെ സ്ഥാപകനായ ജേക്കബ് പ്രമുഖ നിക്ഷേപകനുമാണ്.
ജേക്കബ് തുണ്ടിലിന് ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് ബഹുമതി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
