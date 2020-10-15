News
ഹീറോ ഗ്ലാമർ ബ്ലേസ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙  ഹീറോ മോട്ടോകോർപ് 125 സിസി ഗ്ലാമറിന്റെ പുതിയ എഡിഷൻ 'ബ്ലേസ്' വിപണിയിലിറക്കി. ഹാൻഡിൽ ബാറിൽ യുഎസ്ബി ചാർജിങ് സൗകര്യമുണ്ട്. വില 72,200 രൂപ (ഡൽഹി ഷോറൂം).
