ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ഹീറോ മോട്ടോകോർപ് 125 സിസി ഗ്ലാമറിന്റെ പുതിയ എഡിഷൻ 'ബ്ലേസ്' വിപണിയിലിറക്കി. ഹാൻഡിൽ ബാറിൽ യുഎസ്ബി ചാർജിങ് സൗകര്യമുണ്ട്. വില 72,200 രൂപ (ഡൽഹി ഷോറൂം).
ഹീറോ ഗ്ലാമർ ബ്ലേസ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
