കൊച്ചി∙ ഇസുസു മോട്ടോഴ്സ് ഇന്ത്യ ബിഎസ്6 നിലവാരമുള്ള ഡി-മാക്സ് റെഗുലർ ക്യാബ്, ഡി-മാക്സ് എസ്-ക്യാബ് എന്നിവ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. 2.5 ലീറ്റർ 4ജെഎ1 എൻജിനാണ്. 7.84 ലക്ഷം രൂപ മുതലാണ് എക്സ്-ഷോറൂം വില.
ഇസുസു ഡി-മാക്സ് ബിഎസ്6 മോഡൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
