1912: വൈദ്യുതി ബോർഡ് ടോൾ ഫ്രീ നമ്പർ പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ ലൈൻ തകരാറിനെത്തുടർന്നു പ്രവർത്തനരഹിതമായ വൈദ്യുതി ബോർഡ് ടോൾ ഫ്രീ കസ്റ്റമർ കെയർ നമ്പർ 1912 പൂർണ തോതിൽ പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമമായി. സെക്‌ഷൻ ഓഫിസുകളിലെ ലാൻഡ് ഫോണുകളും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
