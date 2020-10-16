തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ ലൈൻ തകരാറിനെത്തുടർന്നു പ്രവർത്തനരഹിതമായ വൈദ്യുതി ബോർഡ് ടോൾ ഫ്രീ കസ്റ്റമർ കെയർ നമ്പർ 1912 പൂർണ തോതിൽ പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമമായി. സെക്ഷൻ ഓഫിസുകളിലെ ലാൻഡ് ഫോണുകളും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
1912: വൈദ്യുതി ബോർഡ് ടോൾ ഫ്രീ നമ്പർ പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Cyber fraud: You will pay a heavy price if you fall for 'discount sales' | Part-2
-
Surge in COVID-19 cases: Centre to send high-level team to Kerala, 4 other states
-
6 dozen ticking lives buried in dark alleys of Kerala's mental health centres
-
Column | High time Kerala nipped financial frauds with BUDS
-
Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar in hospital after complaints of unease