News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസ് എൻസിഡി വിജയം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസ് ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ 2000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ  നോൺ- കൺവേർട്ടിബിൾ ഡിബഞ്ചർ (എൻസിഡി) ഇഷ്യുവിന് ആദ്യ ദിവസം തന്നെ ആവശ്യത്തിലധികം അപേക്ഷകരെത്തി. 2000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ഇഷ്യുവിന് 2967 കോടി രൂപയുടെ അപേക്ഷകൾ ലഭിച്ചതായി സ്റ്റോക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് കണക്കുകൾ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA