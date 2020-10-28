കൊച്ചി∙ മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസ് ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ 2000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ നോൺ- കൺവേർട്ടിബിൾ ഡിബഞ്ചർ (എൻസിഡി) ഇഷ്യുവിന് ആദ്യ ദിവസം തന്നെ ആവശ്യത്തിലധികം അപേക്ഷകരെത്തി. 2000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ഇഷ്യുവിന് 2967 കോടി രൂപയുടെ അപേക്ഷകൾ ലഭിച്ചതായി സ്റ്റോക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് കണക്കുകൾ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസ് എൻസിഡി വിജയം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
ED arrests Kerala CM's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case
-
Sivasankar's fall from grace after lording over Pinarayi's office
-
Has Pinarayi government shared citizen data with a Canadian company?
-
COVID-19: 8,790 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,660 recover
-
VSSC/IISU stresses on gender equality as it invokes International Women's Day 2020 | Video