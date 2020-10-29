ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ നിർമാണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കുപയോഗിക്കുന്ന എക്സ്കവേറ്റർ മുതലായ വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ രൂപകൽപനയിൽ വാഹന വ്യവസായത്തിനു ബാധകമായ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ നിർബന്ധമാക്കി ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രാലയം വിജ്ഞാപനം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.അടുത്ത ഏപ്രിൽ മുതൽ ബാധകമാകും.
മണ്ണുമാന്തിക്കു പുതിയ സുരക്ഷാ മാനദണ്ഡം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
