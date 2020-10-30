News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

വൈദ്യുത ചരക്കുവാഹനം എത്തിച്ച് മഹീന്ദ്ര

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ മഹീന്ദ്ര ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമായ മഹീന്ദ്ര ഇലക്ട്രിക് മൊബിലിറ്റി ലിമിറ്റഡ് വൈദ്യുത 3-വീലർ കാർഗോ വാഹനം ട്രിയോ സോർ വിപണിയിലെത്തിച്ചു. പിക്കപ്, ഡെലിവറി വാൻ, ഫ്ലാറ്റ് ബെഡ് വേരിയന്റുകളിലാണ് ട്രിയോ സോർ എത്തുന്നത്. കിലോമീറ്ററിന് 40 പൈസ മാത്രമാണ് ചെലവെന്നു കമ്പനി പറയുന്നു. 8 കിലോവാട്ട് പവർ, 42 എൻഎം ടോർക്ക്, 550 കിലോഗ്രാം ഭാരശേഷി എന്നിവയാണുള്ളത്. ലിഥിയം അയോൺ ബാറ്ററി. ഡൽഹിയിൽ സബ്‌സിഡി കഴിഞ്ഞ് 2.73 ലക്ഷം രൂപയാണ് ഡൽഹി ഷോറൂം വില.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA