News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

റിലയൻസ് വില ഇടിഞ്ഞു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ റിലയൻസ് ഇ‍ൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് ജൂലൈ–സെപ്റ്റംബർ പാദത്തിൽ ലാഭത്തിൽ മുൻകൊല്ലം ഇതേ കാലത്തെക്കാൾ 15% ഇടിവു രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതോടെ ഓഹരി വില 9% താഴ്ന്നു. മൊത്തം ഓഹരികളുടെ വിപണിമൂല്യം 1,19,722 കോടി രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 12,69,437 കോടിയായി.ടെലികോം ബിസിനസ് വൻ ലാഭം നേടിയെങ്കിലും എണ്ണ ബിസിനസിൽ വരുമാനവും ലാഭവും താഴ്ന്നതാണ് മൊത്തം ലാഭത്തെ ബാധിച്ചത്.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA