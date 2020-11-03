ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ റിലയൻസ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് ജൂലൈ–സെപ്റ്റംബർ പാദത്തിൽ ലാഭത്തിൽ മുൻകൊല്ലം ഇതേ കാലത്തെക്കാൾ 15% ഇടിവു രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതോടെ ഓഹരി വില 9% താഴ്ന്നു. മൊത്തം ഓഹരികളുടെ വിപണിമൂല്യം 1,19,722 കോടി രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 12,69,437 കോടിയായി.ടെലികോം ബിസിനസ് വൻ ലാഭം നേടിയെങ്കിലും എണ്ണ ബിസിനസിൽ വരുമാനവും ലാഭവും താഴ്ന്നതാണ് മൊത്തം ലാഭത്തെ ബാധിച്ചത്.
റിലയൻസ് വില ഇടിഞ്ഞു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
