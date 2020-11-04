മലപ്പുറം∙ കോട്ടയ്ക്കൽ ആര്യവൈദ്യശാലാ ചീഫ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഓഫിസറായി ഡോ. ജി.സി.ഗോപാലപിള്ള ചുമതലയേറ്റു. ഫാക്ട് ചെയർമാൻ ആൻഡ് മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ, കിൻഫ്ര മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ, കെൽട്രോൺ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ചെയർമാൻ, ഇൻകെൽ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ എന്നിങ്ങനെ പല സുപ്രധാന ചുമതലകളും വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ഡോ. ജി.സി. ഗോപാലപിള്ള ആര്യവൈദ്യശാല സിഇഒ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
