ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ ബാങ്ക് വായ്പകൾക്കുള്ള മൊറട്ടോറിയം കാലയളവിലെ പലിശയും കൂട്ടുപലിശയും സംബന്ധിച്ച കേസ് സുപ്രീം കോടതി 18നു പരിഗണിക്കാൻ മാറ്റി. സോളിസിറ്റർ ജനറൽ തുഷാർ മേത്തയുടെ അസൗകര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് അശോക് ഭൂഷൺ അധ്യക്ഷനായ ബെഞ്ചിന്റെ തീരുമാനം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസവും ഇതേ കാരണത്താലാണ് കേസ് മാറ്റിയത്.
മൊറട്ടോറിയം കാലത്തെ പലിശ: കേസ് മാറ്റി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
