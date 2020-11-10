നെടുമ്പാശേരി ∙ എയർഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഉപസ്ഥാപനമായ എയർഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്റെ പുതിയ മേധാവിയായി (സിഇഒ) അലോക് സിങ് ചുമതലയേറ്റു. ന്യൂഡൽഹി കേന്ദ്രമായ വ്യോമയാന ഉപദേശക, കൺസൽറ്റൻസി കമ്പനിയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നേരത്തേ 30 വർഷത്തോളം എയർഇന്ത്യ, അലയൻസ് എയർ എന്നിവയിലും ഗൾഫ് വിമാനക്കമ്പനിയിലും പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
അലോക് സിങ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് മേധാവി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Bihar Assembly polls: NDA overcomes stiff challenge to retain power, RJD emerges as single largest party
-
A BJP sweep in bypolls, crucial gains in MP secure its govt
-
CPM conspired to have me arrested on the day Sivasankar was held: Kummanam
-
IPL 2020: No stopping Mumbai Indians
-
Column | Mayawati cosies up to BJP to stay relevant in Uttar Pradesh