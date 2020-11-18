ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കോവിഡ് വാക്സീൻ ജനങ്ങളിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനു വികസ്വര രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് 2.3 കോടി ഡോളറിന്റെ(171 കോടി രൂപ) സഹായം അനുവദിച്ച് ഏഷ്യൻ ഡവലപ്മെന്റ് ബാങ്ക്(എഡിബി). വാക്സീൻ സുരക്ഷിതമായും എളുപ്പത്തിലും ജനങ്ങളിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള സംവിധാനം ഒരുക്കാനാണു സഹായം.
വാക്സീൻ വിതരണത്തിന് എഡിബി സഹായം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
COVID-19: 6,419 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 7,066 recover
-
Ex-minister VK Ebrahimkunj, arrested in flyover scam, remanded for 14 days
-
Chandy flags LDF govt's project bounty on flyover builder to flay Ebrahim Kunju's arrest
-
Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,943
-
Swapna wanted to surrender, but fled to Bengaluru on Sivasankar's advice: Sandeep Nair