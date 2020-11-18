News
വാക്സീൻ വിതരണത്തിന് എ‍ഡിബി സഹായം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കോവിഡ് വാക്സീൻ ജനങ്ങളിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനു വികസ്വര രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് 2.3 കോടി ഡോളറിന്റെ(171 കോടി രൂപ) സഹായം അനുവദിച്ച് ഏഷ്യൻ ഡവലപ്മെന്റ് ബാങ്ക്(എഡിബി). വാക്സീൻ സുരക്ഷിതമായും എളുപ്പത്തിലും ജനങ്ങളിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള സംവിധാനം ഒരുക്കാനാണു സഹായം.
