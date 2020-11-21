News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ: ഇന്നു സംവദിക്കാം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ കേരള സർക്കിൾ ചീഫ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ സി.വി.വിനോദുമായി ഇന്നു 2.30 മുതൽ 3.30 വരെ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ സംവദിക്കാം. ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ സേവനം സംബന്ധിച്ച ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ, അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ, നിർദേശങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ #TalkToCGMBSNLKL എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ഉപയോഗിച്ചോ കേരള സർക്കിൾ ട്വിറ്റർ ഹാൻഡിലിൽ (@bsnl_kl) ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തോ പങ്കെടുക്കാം.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA