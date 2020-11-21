തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ കേരള സർക്കിൾ ചീഫ് ജനറൽ മാനേജർ സി.വി.വിനോദുമായി ഇന്നു 2.30 മുതൽ 3.30 വരെ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ സംവദിക്കാം. ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ സേവനം സംബന്ധിച്ച ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ, അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ, നിർദേശങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ #TalkToCGMBSNLKL എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ഉപയോഗിച്ചോ കേരള സർക്കിൾ ട്വിറ്റർ ഹാൻഡിലിൽ (@bsnl_kl) ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തോ പങ്കെടുക്കാം.
ബിഎസ്എൻഎൽ: ഇന്നു സംവദിക്കാം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
